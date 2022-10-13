East Sussex cliff tops to be fenced off after dry summer
Two sections of clifftop in Sussex have been fenced off as a safety precaution following the hot, dry summer.
A total of 1,100m (3,609ft) in two sections has been sealed off with 1m (3ft) high fences.
It follows concerns about sudden rock falls and tourists getting close to the cliff edge to take photos.
There are fears record temperatures and lack of rainfall have left the cliffs unstable, with walkers using footpaths below also warned to take care.
The fence stretches for 500m (1,640ft) near Light House Point at Beachy Head, and 600m (1,968ft) from Belle Tout eastwards.
It is also hoped fencing off both areas will help grass and other plants recover and grow.
'Extremely unstable'
The fences have been installed by the Coastal Safety Partnership, which includes local councils, landowners and HM Coastguard, with a similar fence installed at Seaford Head in 2017.
It follows incidents in which people were seen posing for photographs close to cliff edges.
A spokesperson from the Coastal Safety Partnership said: "Though beautiful, the white cliffs are extremely unstable and can give way at any time with no warning.
"Visitors should not underestimate the risks they are taking when they stand on top of the cliffs or walk along the cliff base and should also remember it is very easy to be caught out by the incoming tide when walking on the beach."
