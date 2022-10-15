Kent man arrested in connection with murder of woman in Peru
- Published
A man has been arrested in Kent in connection with the murder of a woman in Peru.
The man, who is in his 40s and lived in north Kent, has been taken into custody in Folkestone.
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate say they are working closely with the Peruvian authorities as part of the investigation.
Kent Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.