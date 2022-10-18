Eastbourne: Former TJ Hughes building set to be turned into flats
- Published
Plans to redevelop a landmark building in Eastbourne town centre have been given the go ahead by planners.
Eastbourne Borough Council's planning committee unanimously backed proposals to redevelop the former TJ Hughes building in Terminus Road.
The development would create 65 new apartments above 710sqm of shop space.
While given the go ahead by committee members, planning permission has yet to be granted as some elements still need to be resolved via a legal agreement.
Developers initially hoped to demolish the building as part of the proposals.
But following concerns, they worked with the council and local groups to rework designs to retain the building's original façade, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Getting transformed'
Planning committee chairman Jim Murray said: "We have gone through a lot of changes and I just wanted to say that it is so good to have a developer that's actually listened to us and taken our thoughts forward.
"With the way Eastbourne town centre is going to be getting transformed over the coming years, being able to have a bit of an exemplar building here — of how we should be doing things and will be doing things going forward with the transformation from shops into flats in the town centre — is so good."
The proposal still needs confirmation of developers' viability position, which committee members say means the scheme cannot provide any affordable housing, either on site or through a financial contribution.
An East Sussex County Council Highways request to limit the ability of future residents to seek on-street parking permits is also yet to be resolved.
The scheme will have no on-site parking other than two disabled parking spaces. Residents will have access to 80 cycle spaces, a car club scheme and a communal garden.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.