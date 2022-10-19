Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature".
Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October.
In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said they were "utterly heartbroken".
The car driver - a 44-year-old man from Chichester - was arrested and has been released under investigation.
The collision happened at the junction of Chichester Road and Hawthorn Road.
In their statement Mr Laye's family said: "Connor was full of life and always lived it with no regrets. Every day was a new day and a new adventure for him.
"His big heart, charm and caring nature always shone through.
"We will always remember and love him dearly, and are utterly heartbroken that this has happened."
Police are appealing for witnesses.
