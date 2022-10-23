Easebourne house fire started by 'apparent lightning strike'

Large amounts of smoke could be seen rising from the scene of the blaze

A large fire in the roof of a property in West Sussex is thought to have started after a lightning strike, a fire service has said.

Seven fire engines are at the scene of the blaze which broke out earlier in Henley Old Road, Easebourne.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue said it was called by the occupants "after an apparent lightning strike".

A yellow warning for thunder is in place for much of England right through until 05:00 BST on Monday.

The fire has spread to the entire roof and has caused extensive damage, the fire service added.

People are being told to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed if living nearby.

There are no reports of any injuries.

