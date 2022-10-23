Easebourne house fire started by 'apparent lightning strike'
- Published
A large fire in the roof of a property in West Sussex is thought to have started after a lightning strike, a fire service has said.
Seven fire engines are at the scene of the blaze which broke out earlier in Henley Old Road, Easebourne.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue said it was called by the occupants "after an apparent lightning strike".
A yellow warning for thunder is in place for much of England right through until 05:00 BST on Monday.
⚠️Update: We were called to the property by the occupants after an apparent lightning strike. The fire spread to the entire roof and has caused extensive damage.— West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (@WestSussexFire) October 23, 2022
There is a large West Sussex Fire Service presence, assisted by our colleagues from Surrey and Hampshire.
The fire has spread to the entire roof and has caused extensive damage, the fire service added.
People are being told to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed if living nearby.
There are no reports of any injuries.