Stephen Frith death: New appeal over 2017 Worthing murder
- Published
The father of a man whose murdered body was found in his flat five years ago has made a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Stephen Frith, 58, was found in Tarring Road, West Worthing, West Sussex, on 27 October 2017.
Police said he had sustained serious injuries consistent with a physical assault.
Ian Frith said: "I'm getting on in years, I'm worried I'll pass over before we know the answers.
"We can't really settle down until something is solved to answer the questions that we all have."
A £10,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers in 2018 has now been increased to £20,000.
Two men and a woman, all from Worthing, were arrested at the time of Mr Frith's death, but released without charge.
In 2018 detectives said unidentified DNA from several Rothman's cigarette butts discarded around the property could hold the key to solving the murder.
Det Ch Insp Simon Dunn said: "If you have any information around the circumstances of Stephen's lifestyle, who he was friends with, who he's associating with and if he was in any trouble, I urge you to come forward."
