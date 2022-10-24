Shoreham murder: Man arrested after woman found dead in house
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a house in Shoreham.
Sussex Police responded to a report that a woman had been seriously assaulted in Northbourne Close at 12:37 BST on Monday.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 64-year-old man, who police said was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The woman's next of kin have been informed.
Sussex Police said it was an "isolated incident" and there was not believed to be any threat to the wider community.
"Residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing," a police spokesman said.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
