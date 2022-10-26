East Preston: Woman, 81, dies after being hit by motorbike
- Published
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a motorbike.
The 81-year-old was crossing Worthing Road in East Preston, West Sussex, at about 15:35 BST on Tuesday when she was struck by a red Yamaha motorbike, which was travelling west.
She was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital but died from her injuries.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
