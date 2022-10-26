Brighton man jailed for using car and baseball bat in attack
A man has been jailed for four years and two months for driving his car at another man and attacking him with a baseball bat.
Zaki Idris, 29, launched the attack outside a gym in Brighton, East Sussex.
At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday Idris was sentenced for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.
He plead guilty at a hearing in June.
On January 26 Idris, of Manor Way, Brighton, drove his car directly at his 35-year-old victim as he left a gym in Portslade, throwing him across the bonnet.
Idris then got out of the car and hit him several times with a baseball bat, with witnesses reporting hearing him threaten to kill the man.
The victim escaped into the gym as police chased Idris across rooftops and into a garden, where he was arrested.
A search of his car uncovered a claw hammer and a knife.
Detectives discovered he had tried to break into his ex-partner's house in May 2021, after seeing the man's car parked outside.
Photos of the car and its registration were found on his phone.
'Truly miraculous'
Det Con Josh Bellamy said: "This was a violent, pre-meditated attack on a man who was, to all intents and purposes, a stranger to Zaki Idris.
"It is truly miraculous the victim was not left severely injured or worse.
"Thanks to the work of neighbourhood policing officers, what could have been seen as an accidental collision was exposed as an attempt to severely injure an innocent man."
Idris was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190 and given a five-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim.
