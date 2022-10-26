Shoreham man charged with murder after woman dies in house
- Published
A man has been charged with murder by police investigating a serious assault on a woman that led to her death.
Police responded to reports of an attack at a house in Northbourne Close, Shoreham, West Sussex, at 12:37 BST on Monday.
Upon arrival officers found 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell unconscious.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
James Gumbrell, 64, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, has been charged with murder and appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.