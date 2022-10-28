Cost of living crisis: Shoreham barber offers free haircuts
- Published
A barber is offering free haircuts to children to help families who are struggling with their finances.
Rachelle Santer is taking bookings over half-term at barber shops in Shoreham and Worthing.
She says looking smart is important for the self-esteem of all children, and it shouldn't depend on the circumstances of parents.
Sessions have been fully booked, and grateful parents said it saves them "a lot of money".
Ms Santer, from Portslade, said adults would often pay out to take care of themselves, but not for their children.
However, she said it was important for children to feel good about themselves.
"As a grown-up you feel confident after a haircut, and that's what it is for children as well," she said.
"If they can go back to school confident, that's what we want really."
Ms Santer started offering free haircuts in the summer holidays at the shop where she normally works in Upper Beeding.
She is repeating the offer over half term, and also providing haircuts at her friend's barber shop in Worthing. She contacted local schools to let them know about the scheme.
One parent said: "I think it's amazing. It really helps when you've got the mortgage going up, electricity going up, food going up, everything going up."
Another mum-of-three said: "I think it's really helped us out. The boys need a haircut and it saves us a lot of money.
Apart from the free haircuts, Ms Santer has also carried out haircuts for struggling families which are paid for by the local community via online fundraising.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.