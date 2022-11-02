Mental Health: Coroner raises funding concerns after teen's death
A coroner has highlighted funding issues in mental health services following an inquest into the death of a 14-year-old boy.
Mason Clark was one of six teenagers who took their own lives in West Sussex between May and September 2021.
Senior coroner Penelope Schofield said: "The issue of funding in a concern for me."
West Sussex County Council said it is committed to developing mental health support for young people.
Ms Schofield described the council's services as being "overwhelmed" and that early intervention should be "paramount".
She said: "There are attempts to utilise resources, but there are still gaps, long waiting lists that are not acceptable, a lack of counselling in school holidays and insufficient counsellors in schools.
"As far as funding is concerned, it is a matter that I will constantly be keeping under review as I feel that's my responsibility to the community of West Sussex."
Three of the six teenagers who took their own lives last year were 14 years old.
BBC Action Line
Mason's mother said her son began having problems when he was eight, but she was unable to get him any help because all the mental health services said he was too young.
Jess Clark said: "First his age was a problem, then he didn't meet certain thresholds. Then there were nine-month waiting lists.
"We tried other services. No-one called back. The information sharing was so poor."
Ms Clark wants the government to establish an action group to review of the mental health services available to young people.
As well as Mason, Ms Schofield conducted inquests into the deaths of Kayley Taylor and Robyn Skilton, both 14, Marcie Walton, 16, and Markus O'Neill and Oliver Ballard, both 17.
Following Robyn Skilton's inquest in June, Ms Schofield said neglect had contributed to her death, and that she would be sending a prevention of future deaths report to the then Health Secretary Sajid Javid
The coroner recorded a narrative verdict into the death of Mason.
A spokesman for West Sussex County Council children's services said: "We are committed to developing mental health and suicide support services for young people and everyone else in our communities."
A spokesperson for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: "We have been working with our health, education and social care partners to provide additional support for young people, their families, carers and wider school communities.
"This includes the introduction of a new referral system for young people which provides a single route to access specialist emotional wellbeing and mental health support, and an expansion of mental health support and multi-agency support in schools."
If you're affected by the issues in this piece, you can find support from BBC Action Line.