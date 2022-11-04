Lewes Bonfire Night: Authorities urge people not to travel to event
People are being urged not to travel to a hugely-popular bonfire event taking place on Saturday.
Emergency services want people to attend "local" bonfire celebrations, rather than Lewes Bonfire Night.
The event, which sees dozens of colourful effigies being torched, previously attracted up to 60,000 people, and about 30,000 flocked to the East Sussex town last year.
Authorities are concerned about transportation issues and overcrowding.
Road closures, rail timetable changes and industrial action from rail workers has made travelling to and around the town particularly challenging.
"We're asking people not to travel to this year's Lewes Bonfire celebrations," a statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
The brigade said there was a "unique challenge" with ensuring public safety at the event due to the "significant amount of fireworks" and that more people are expected to attend as the event falls on a Saturday.
A statement from Sussex Police said: "With Lewes Bonfire Night just days away, members of the public are being urged not to travel to the event."
Ch Supt Howard Hodges, said: "We are determined to ensure that this is an event everyone can enjoy safely."
Visitors are being urged not to bring vehicles into the town, and diversions will be in place. Lewes residents are advised to return their vehicles home before 16:00 in order to avoid the road closures.
Road closures include:
- A27 junction with A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout)
- A275 junction with Offham Road
- C7 Kingston Road junction with C324 Wellgreen Lane
- A26 junction with A2029 Malling Street
- A26 Malling Hill Junction with Church Lane
Trains will not call at Lewes, Glynde, Southease, Falmer and Cooksbridge after 15:00 GMT.
Lewes Bonfire Night is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date back to the 19th Century.
