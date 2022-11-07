Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
- Published
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace.
The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October.
She is being supported by specially-trained officers while police attempt to trace a man to help with their inquiries.
The man is pictured in a dark hooded top and is believed to be in his 20s.
Det Insp Barry Chandler said the force believed it was an isolated incident.
He said there would be an increase in "high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance" and he asked anyone with information to get in touch.
