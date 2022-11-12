Teen arrested over Crawley stabbing attack
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Crawley.
Police were called to reports of an attack in Lansbury Road on Friday, shortly after 21:00 GMT, and found another 19-year-old with potentially life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where his condition is serious but stable.
Sussex Police said it was believed both parties were known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.
