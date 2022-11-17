Sussex: Flooding closes M23 and hits rail services
The M23 in Sussex was closed and rail services have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rain.
The motorway was closed between junctions 10 and 11 but reopened at 08:00 GMT, while the rail line from Lewes to Haywards Heath was blocked.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said about 20 cars became stuck in flood water near Chichester.
Seventeen flood warnings have been issued for Sussex and several for Kent and Surrey.
A flood warning has been issued for the River Medway between Forest Row and Penshurst, and in Surrey for the River Mole between Charlwood and Hookwood, where the river level is expected to stay high throughout Thursday.
There is also a flood warning for the River Teise in Lamberhurst and Goudhurst, with an update expected at 11:00, and a flood alert for the Lower River Medway.
David Lewis from the Alfriston Emergency Group is monitoring the River Cuckmere in East Sussex.
He said: "We've just had the high tide and the river has risen about four feet since I last checked at 10 o'clock last night. The river is still rising at 3mm a minute.
"That doesn't sound a lot but that's the size of water that is coming past Alfriston at the current time."
The A27 is closed Eastbound between Emsworth and Fishbourne.
