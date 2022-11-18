Eastbourne bandstand: Council approves essential repairs
Essential repairs to a seafront bandstand dating back to the 1930s have been approved.
Eastbourne Borough Council planners gave the go-ahead to carry out structural repairs to areas including the stage and roof at the Grade II-listed structure.
The works will be carried out "imminently", with hopes the venue will be open in time for next summer.
The repairs programme is expected to cost about £750,000.
At a meeting of the council's planning committee, some members voiced concerns about the materials to be used and the scope of the proposed repairs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Meads ward Conservative councillor Barry Taylor criticised the application for not including plans to remount the bandstand's doors at this stage. He said not doing so would mean it would continue to deteriorate.
He said: "This is a classic example of the fact this building has not been maintained. What you are proposing is not something that could possibly get my support, because I think we need to look more deeply into the structure of the bandstand."
The committee heard the repairs would allow for detailed exploratory works, which would inform future applications. This could include plans to remount the doors, officers said.
The bill to fully restore the venue, which sits to the west of Eastbourne Pier and has been a popular fixture since the 1930s, is predicted to be more than £12 million.
But the council has previously said it is unlikely to commit to a full restoration until further details emerge of the Environment Agency's £100m coastal flood defence project for Eastbourne's seafront.
