Mark Brown trial: Murder-accused predicted his arrest, court hears
A man accused of killing two women has denied telling a work colleague he was "going down" for double murder.
Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware in 2021.
Jurors at Hove Crown Court heard he was working at a building site in Sevenoaks when he was questioned by Kent Police after Miss Morgan disappeared.
Mr Brown spoke to his boss Alan Downs and warned him that he expected to be arrested, the court heard.
Prosecuting, Duncan Atkinson KC said: "You said you were expecting to be arrested and you told Alan Downs, when he asked you what for, you told him 'murder' and said 'double'."
Mr Brown replied: "No. I said I'm going away for 25 to life. I don't know where he got 'double' from. I said I would be arrested for one murder, I didn't say double."
Jurors have previously heard Mr Brown met both women on an adult services website.
Earlier, Mr Brown, from Squirrel Close, claimed Miss Morgan, 34, of Sissinghurst, slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in a workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm, near Hastings, hitting her head.
He told the court there was "a lot of blood", and he was convinced she had died. He said he decided to cover the whole thing up and dispose of her body in an incinerator made from an oil drum.
"I had a dead escort on my workshop floor, what would it look like? How would I prove she had an accident?" Mr Brown said.
He has previously said he believes Ms Ware, 33, of Hastings, is still alive.
The trial continues.