Asiah Kudi: Baby death could not be predicted, says review
- Published
The death of a baby who was left alone in a Brighton flat for six days could not have been predicted by professionals, a review has said.
Asiah Kudi, aged 20 months, died after her mother Verphy Kudi left to celebrate her 18th birthday in 2019.
The Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Children Partnership said that social workers had believed Ms Kudi to be a capable and loving parent.
The body's independent report made 17 recommendations.
Kudi was jailed for nine years in 2021 after admitting manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court.
During the trial, details emerged of how Asiah died from starvation and influenza, with reported signs of dehydration and severe nappy rash. The court heard that she must have "suffered dreadfully".
Chris Robson, chair of the partnership, said the review found none of the professionals could have predicted "the appalling nature of what happened".
'Level of support'
Recommendations made in the review include bringing in a system of daily checks at the accommodation where Asiah and her mother were placed, allocating a separate social worker to the child of any young parent with a social worker, regularly reviewing every young parent in supported accommodation, and reviewing how risks are assessed.
After the report was published, Brighton council's executive director of families Deb Austin said it highlighted the "high level of support and services that were being provided to Asiah and her mother".
She said: "We have strengthened our multi-agency assessments before making changes to a child's plan and updated guidance on a child having a social worker.
"We are also continuing to improve the process for housing and supported accommodation for children with children."
An inquest into Asiah's death is to be held next year.
