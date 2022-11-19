Worthing: Teen critically injured in motorcycle crash on A27
A teenage motorcycle passenger has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.
Sussex Police said the motorcycle was travelling on the A27 when it crashed on Crockhurst Hill in Salvington, near Worthing, at 21:25 BST on Friday.
A 25-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.
A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
"Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
The force appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.
