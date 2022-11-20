Barcombe: Five injured in motorbike crash after bonfire
- Published
Five people have been injured following a crash involving a motorcycle and several pedestrians after a village bonfire and fireworks display.
The collision took place in High Street, Barcombe, near Lewes, at about 22:40 GMT on Saturday.
A 17-year-old male motorcyclist, from Barcombe, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses.
Two women - a 67-year-old from Ditchling and a 30-year-old from East Grinstead - were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Three others, including two children, suffered minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment.
