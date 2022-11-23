A27: Man taken to hospital after crash with stationary police car
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a stationary police car.
The crash happened on the A27 in Hammerpot, West Sussex, at about 01:25 GMT on Tuesday.
Sussex Police said the police car was assisting with a lane closure following a separate crash which happened two hours earlier.
A man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious, life-threatening and life-changing injuries.
He remains in hospital, police said.
The A27 was closed in both directions but has since reopened.
The force appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.
