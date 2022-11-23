Lewes Cemetery runs out of burial space
- Published
A cemetery in East Sussex has run out of space for new burials.
Council officials said existing bookings at Lewes Cemetery would be honoured but no more new full burials would go ahead.
They said it was a "really difficult decision" to reach but "one being repeated up and down the UK".
Lewes District Council said in a statement: "We know this news will upset some local families and we understand those feelings."
Other locations in the area were "actively" being looked at for their suitability, the council said. It added there was availability at cemeteries in Seaford, Newhaven, Brighton and Eastbourne.
And the ashes space within the Garden of Rest at Lewes was still available, council officials said.
"It is important to make absolutely clear that all the existing commitments to families will be honoured," Lewes District Council said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.