World Aids Day: Brighton hospital tests thousands of A&E patients for HIV
- Published
More than 18,500 people have been screened for HIV by a Sussex hospital after it started testing all patients attending A&E in April.
The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton said one person has been diagnosed with the disease under the scheme and is receiving treatment.
The hospital gave details of the initiative as it sought to raise awareness about HIV on World Aids Day.
All A&E patients are offered testing, but they can opt out of the scheme.
Those with HIV on effective treatment cannot pass on the virus.
John Jaquiss, who has been living with HIV for 21 years, said: "In the early days, I had to take several pills twice a day. I remember the side effects being rather unpleasant.
"Now, thanks to fantastic developments in treatments, I take one pill, once a day with no side effects.
"It means I live a very healthy and active life."
What is HIV/Aids?
- HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. 'Immunodeficiency' refers to the weakening of the immune system by the virus.
- The virus was identified in the early 1980s.
- Aids stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. It is a collection of illnesses caused by a virus people acquire that makes their immune system weak.
- In the 1980s and early 90s, most people with HIV were eventually diagnosed with Aids.
- If someone with HIV has a detectable viral load, they can pass on HIV through blood, semen and breast milk.
- Studies have shown that a person who is on effective treatment and has an undetectable viral load can't pass on HIV.
Source: Terrence Higgins Trust
It is estimated there are currently about 110 people living with undiagnosed HIV in Brighton and Hove, which is higher than the national average, the Royal Sussex hospital said.
In 2018 vending machines were installed across Brighton which deliver easy-to-use HIV self tests.
Brighton Kemptown's Labour MP, Lloyd Russell-Moyle said his HIV journey had been long, as it went from "fear, to acceptance, to today".
He said the government needs to "do more", starting with an expansion of the opt-out testing, which is also being trialled in London, Manchester and Blackpool.
