Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
- Published
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh.
India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November.
In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious laugh, who always wanted to make other people happy."
The family statement said the motorcycle enthusiast and animal lover will be "forever missed".
Ms Buchanan was a passenger on a motorcycle which crashed on the A27 on Crockhurst Hill near Worthing.
A 25-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.