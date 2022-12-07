Gatwick Airport: Drivers urged not to fall foul of rogue parking firms
- Published
Gatwick Airport has issued a checklist to tackle rogue meet-and-greet parking companies ahead of the Christmas break.
Some drivers who used unregulated firms have found their cars left in muddy fields, damaged or with added mileage.
Between May and October, the airport saw a 164% increase in complaints from passengers about third-party meet-and-greet parking firms, compared to the same period in 2019.
Gatwick Airport said it does not want passengers to have holidays "ruined".
'Peace of mind'
Under its five-point checklist, passengers are urged to look out for official accreditation, positive reviews, full contact details on the firm's website and not just a mobile number, and a Companies House number.
Gatwick Airport head of car parks Gary Wallace said: "The last thing we want is for our passengers' holidays to be ruined by rogue parking companies.
"For complete peace of mind, we would always recommend passengers book with official Gatwick Airport parking.
"However, if considering using a third-party 'meet-and-greet' parking provider, we strongly advise using our checklist before booking."
Duncan Crow, from West Sussex County Council, said: "We robustly tackle traders who con and mislead consumers and take action when needed to ensure rogue traders are dealt with.
"When looking for a meet-and-greet parking operator, we urge consumers to carefully check to ensure the company is genuine and trustworthy. The five-point checklist is a really useful guide in how to do this."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.