Cost of living: Newhaven church opens as a warm space
- Published
A Sussex church has opened its doors for two days a week to people struggling to pay their heating bills.
With freezing temperatures across England, Newhaven Baptist Church has opened as a warm space on Wednesdays and Fridays.
It also offers hot drinks, food parcels, showers and laundry facilities.
"Everybody can come" said minister Jacqueline Parson. "This cost of living crisis can affect anybody.
"We had people at the start of September who were already £1,000 or £2,000 in debt, and that's not going to get any better for them."
Susan Beddingfield, one of the warm space's regular users, said: "I haven't turned on my heating - I can't afford to."
Another user, Jay Knight, who has two children under six, added: "When you've only got £10 in your bank but you need to heat your house, and you've got kids to feed, sometimes you have to choose the 'easy' dinners, like frozen or cheap food.
"It doesn't make us feel good but sometimes we have to choose."
Rev Parson said the church had seen an increase in people asking for help as the cost of living crisis deepened.
She said: "We get a whole range of people; people who are not working, people who are working, households where two people are working and yet they still can't afford because the prices of everything is just too much."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.