Seaford café crash: Three injured after car hits shop
A car has crashed into the front of a café, injuring three people.
It happened in Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex, at 12:30 GMT.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said the driver and two other people, who were not in the vehicle, were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with injuries including fractures.
Sussex Police asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
