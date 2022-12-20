Eastbourne: Man, 59, charged over death of Sabrina Cooper
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a house in Eastbourne, East Sussex.
Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates on Wednesday.
Police and paramedics were called to Connaught Road at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday, where they found 68-year-old Sabrina Cooper.
Mr King, who has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, was arrested in the early hours of Monday.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers said: "Our thoughts are with Sabrina's family and friends. We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.
"We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public."