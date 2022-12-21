Worthing landlady jailed for seven-year modern slavery abuse
- Published
A landlady who held a vulnerable woman captive in domestic servitude for seven years has been jailed.
Farzana Kausar, 58, took control of her victim's finances, cut her off from her relatives and forced her to cook and clean.
The victim, aged 62, rented a room from Kausar's mother, who later died. Kausar trapped her in isolation and servitude.
Kausar was jailed for six years, eight months for keeping a person in slavery and perverting the course of justice.
After sentencing at Lewes Crown Court, Det Insp Simon Morgan described how Kausar controlled the woman, "exploiting her and inflicting a catalogue of abuses".
'Finances controlled'
Kausar, of Selden Road, Worthing, moved the victim between properties in Sussex and London and forced her to look after children, cook, clean and carry out chores.
She controlled her finances, opening bank accounts in her name, from which she withdrew money, and made benefit claims on her behalf that she kept, police said.
The victim had no access to her ID papers, passport or bank cards, which police later found in a locked room, officers said.
Investigators also said she accompanied her victim to any medical appointments, insisting she was her carer.
In May 2019, Kausar was arrested and released under investigation after suspicions were raised.
Police said the victim was rehoused but Kausar contacted her and took back control, before she moved the woman to London without the knowledge of police or partner agencies.
'Invisible chains'
In May 2020, officers concerned for the victim's welfare found her living in a box room in Ilford, arranged by Kausar.
The victim, who remains in the care of health services, was placed in safe accommodation and Kausar was charged.
Det Insp Morgan said: "While her victim may not have been physically caged, she was bound by invisible chains forged of the financial, psychological and physical abuse to which she was routinely subjected.
"Kausar consistently deprived her victim of her day-to-day possessions, her passport and her bank cards - the simple things we may take for granted."
Police said a nanny who had been employed to support Kausar's family told adult social services who then alerted police.
Det Insp Morgan said: "The abuse inflicted by Kausar on her victim will have a life-long impact and its effects will never truly fade."
Police said Kausar's assets had been restricted and a financial investigation was under way to determine compensation.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.