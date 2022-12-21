Gatwick Airport: Man's body found in undercarriage of plane
- Published
A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport.
The plane had flown from Gambia to the airport in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said the discovery was made at the airport at about 04:00 GMT on 7 December.
In a statement, the force said: "Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."
