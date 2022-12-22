Worthing gymnastics coach jailed for student sex abuse
- Published
A former gymnastics instructor has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing some of his students.
Norman Hogbin, 66, of Brougham Road, Worthing, West Sussex, was found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault against four children following a 12-day trial at Reading Crown Court.
He was jailed for seven years at a hearing at Chichester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Hogbin worked as a gymnastics instructor in the 1990s and 2000s.
He systematically groomed his students and other young girls for many years by buying them gifts, giving them preferential treatment and befriending their parents, Sussex Police said.
"After gaining the parents trust Hogbin exploited his position of trust by sexually assaulting the young girls on numerous occasions over time," a police spokesman said.
"Some of them were as young as eight years old when the abuse began."
In addition to the prison sentence, Hogbin will also be subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Det Sgt Michaela Haddock said: "My colleagues and I have nothing but the utmost admiration for the four women involved in this case.
"They have shown unfailing courage and incredible strength to speak about what they went through and the impact it's had on their lives, not just in court but throughout this entire investigation."
"I hope this brings them the conclusion that they have needed and deserved for so many years."
