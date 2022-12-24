Sabrina Cooper: Family pays tribute to 'loving grandmother' found dead
- Published
The family of a woman allegedly murdered at her home in Eastbourne have paid tribute to the "loving and dedicated mother and grandmother".
Sabrina Cooper, 68, was found by police at her home in Connaught Road on 18 December following concerns for her welfare.
Her relatives said they were "devastated" by her death.
Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace in the town has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.
The Sussex Express reported Ms Cooper was the niece of comedian and magician Tommy Cooper and used to run a magic shop in Eastbourne.
In a statement released through police, Ms Cooper's family said: "On behalf of the family, we thank everyone who has shown support and love as this nightmare has unfolded.
"A loving and dedicated mother, a beloved grandmother and a popular member of the Eastbourne community, Sabrina enjoyed walking her dogs through Eastbourne where she would meet other like-minded people.
"Like us, her dogs Abra and Tricks cannot understand what has happened as they pine, staring at the door, expecting Sabrina to return."