Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust declares critical incident
Record numbers of patients going to A&E has led Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust to declare a critical incident.
The trust said the problems were being made worse through an increase in staff sickness.
One doctor from Brighton, who has worked in A&E for 22 years, said he has seen "nothing like this".
Medway Maritime Hospital in Kent declared a critical incident due to "extreme" patient numbers this week.
A spokesperson said the trust was facing ongoing challenges in discharging patients who are well enough to leave hospital, to create capacity for patients coming in.
The trust took the decision to declare a critical incident in order to be able to take additional steps to maintain safe services for patients and cope with the growing pressures.
A spokesman said: "Due to the significant ongoing pressure on local NHS services, alongside the need to act swiftly to ensure patients continue to receive safe, high quality care, Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has declared a critical incident."
Dr Robert Galloway, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Royal Sussex County Hospital, said he had seen "nothing like this".
The trust said essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them and those requiring urgent medical help should continue to come forward.
People should continue to attend planned appointments unless contacted.
