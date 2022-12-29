Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis.
Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity.
Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is an "animal welfare crisis".
Rising costs, changes in circumstances and inability to cope with lockdown pets are being blamed for the rise.
Since January 2022, the centre in Ringmer, near Lewes, has seen an increase in people giving up their pets - about 50% more than the same time last year.
Mr Gough, head of animal welfare, said it is an "unprecedented situation to be in".
"We are staring straight into an animal welfare crisis. It's a crisis that affects all the species in our care," he added.
The charity itself is experiencing rising costs in caring for the animals, particularly heating and lighting.
The National Centre for Reptile Welfare in Hadlow in Kent has reported taking almost five times the amount of animals into its care over the past year.
Director Chris Newman said it is "absolutely tragic".
"The last thing these people want to do is surrender their animal," he added.
Mr Newman said they were trying to put measures in place to help "where we can", such as temporarily keeping the animals, however this stretches their resources "to the limit".
