Shoreham: Light plane crashes in field at Mill Hill
A light plane has crashed in a field in West Sussex.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Mill Hill, Shoreham, at 12:39 GMT, with appliances including a heavy rescue tender and an off-road vehicle being sent.
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were also sent to assist, along with police and paramedics.
It is not thought anyone was seriously injured in the crash, but the public are being asked to avoid the area.
