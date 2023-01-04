Potholes: West Sussex County Council pays £250k in four years for damages
More than £250,000 has been paid by West Sussex County Council over the past four years for damage caused to vehicles by potholes.
In one case, more than £19,000 was handed out.
Between April and October 2022, about 22,000 potholes were filled in the county.
The council apologised to those who had been injured or suffered vehicle damage, and said it was taking a "holistic approach" to solve the issue.
In the past four years, 3,657 claims were made, 504 of them were settled - with payments ranging from £13.39 to £19,278.
'Big source of frustration'
The payments totalled £274,824.71, according to figures shared at council meeting following a question from Broadfield councillor Brian Quinn.
The Labour councillor said many roads around the county were in a "very bad state" as a result of heavy rainfall and weather conditions.
A council spokesperson said: "We understand potholes are a big source of frustration for all road users."
They said while approximately 22,000 potholes were filled in the six months to October 2022, other forms of treatment, such as surface dressing and micro-asphalt, were used to prolong the lifespan of suitable roads.
Experts say driving over a pothole can cause buckled wheels, cracks and lumps in tyres and cracked alloys.
Shelley, an airline cabin crew member from Eastbourne, missed a flight after driving over a "massive pothole" on her way to Gatwick Airport on 1 January.
"It immediately ripped my tyre off and I was driving on my alloy," she told BBC Radio Sussex.
"I ended up waiting three and a half hours to be recovered."
