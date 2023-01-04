Sussex healthcare in 'critical incident' for fifth day
- Published
NHS care providers across Sussex are in a "critical incident" for an unprecedented fifth day in a row.
It means health managers across the county can take additional steps such as cancelling non-urgent appointments.
Hospitals, clinics and GP services are among those to roll out the measures, BBC South East health correspondent Mark Norman said.
University Hospitals Sussex said its measures were taken due to "unprecedented demand".
Sussex Health & Care, which represents health and care organisations from across the county, said: "Declaring a critical incident allows us to take additional steps to the way services are managed so we can maintain safety for our patients and help staff manage the growing pressures we are experiencing.
"This includes focusing workforce on areas where it is most needed, asking some staff to come back from annual leave, and using all capacity possible."
It said some non-urgent operations, treatments and appointments would need to be rescheduled.
"Cancer patients and our most urgent procedures will continue to be prioritised," it said.
Emergency services protected
A critical incident has also been declared across Surrey by the Surrey and Sussex NHS Healthcare Trust.
Ashford and St Peter's Hospital Trust suspended homebirths because of concerns over the availability of ambulances.
A statement from University Hospitals Sussex said: "We are very sorry if your appointment/operation has had to be cancelled and for the inconvenience and distress this will have.
"Regrettably, our hospitals, like many others across the UK, are experiencing unprecedented demand for our services and we have to take actions to also protect emergency services as well."
Other critical incidents across the South East have been stood down, including at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), which declared one on the 20 December 2022.
The Medway NHS Foundation Trust also said it has stood down its critical incident, declared on 22 December 2022.
The Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust is asking people only to attend A&E in an emergency and said "non-emergency cases can face significant waiting times".
The Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust has also warned both its A&E departments are extremely busy.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.