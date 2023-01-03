East Grinstead: Car hits pedestrian before crashing into shop
Two people have been taken to hospital after a car struck a pedestrian before leaving the road and crashing into a health food store.
Police said the crash, on London Road in East Grinstead, just after 08:30 GMT, caused extensive damage to a branch of Holland & Barrett.
The pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital.
Sussex Police closed the road while the fire service assessed the building but it has since been re-opened.
