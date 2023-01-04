Photo of baby owl and its father wins South Downs competition
- Published
A photo of a young owl chick with its father has won the South Downs National Park's photography competition.
The image, "Little owl chick and dad", taken in Edburton, West Sussex, shows the birds next to a weather vane pointing west and east, spelling out the letters "we".
The photograph by David Jeffrey was praised by the judges as "extraordinary and thought-provoking".
Mr Jeffery, from Portslade, said the award was a "special moment."
He said: "I always love seeing natural behaviour when out photographing wildlife, but to see a dad and his chick being so comfortable with my presence was especially rewarding."
Nick Heasman, countryside policy manager for the South Downs National Park Authority and one of the competition's judges, said: "I like the east and west theme, and it's very fitting for the South Downs, which is such a long national park and changes so much from east to west."
The runners-up prize went to "Hello World" by Carl Gough, which captured two juvenile kestrels taking their first look at the world before fledging from their hollowed tree nesting site.
Third place was awarded to Thomas Moore's "Look Down", a shot of a cricket at RSPB Pulborough Brooks.
The theme of this year's annual competition was Near and Far.
"Swan at Petersfield Heath Pond on a frosty morning" by Christopher Pearson won the mobile phone category.
The competition attracted more than 500 entries, the organisers said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.