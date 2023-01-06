Sussex hospitals: Unprecedented seven-day critical incident ends
An unprecedented seven-day critical incident across hospitals in Sussex has ended.
Declaring a critical incident allowed the cancellation of non-emergency procedures to relieve pressure on A&E departments, particularly at the Royal County Hospital in Brighton.
A critical incident is still in place across the area run by the Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership.
Managers say that situation is being reviewed on a daily basis.
Analysis
by Mark Norman, Health Correspondent, BBC South East
For the NHS across Sussex this has been one of, perhaps the most, challenging periods.
Many staff have told me they have never seen the health service struggle to the extent it has since before Christmas.
Huge demand from patients, Covid, flu and strep A have all contributed to every aspect of the health system being almost overwhelmed.
GPs, ambulance services, hospital A&E departments and social care services have all struggled and despite stepping back from critical incident status no-one is kidding themselves that everything is back to normal.
In fact, the fear is this is now the new normal.
