Bognor Regis: Man hit by van dies
A man has died after being hit by a van in West Sussex.
It happened in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, just after 17:45 GMT on Saturday.
The 56-year-old local man was treated by paramedics but declared dead at the scene.
A 26-year-old man, also from Bognor, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. Police are appealing for witnesses.
