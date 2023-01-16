Brighton: Son urges men to discuss grief after father drowns
A man whose father drowned as he attempted to rescue their family dog from the sea is helping men to openly discuss grief.
Gareth Jones, 69, was reported missing on 16 January 2021 after he did not return from a walk in Hove, East Sussex.
His body was found near Seaford three days later.
Two years on, his son Robbie has set up a group for young people to talk about losing a loved one.
The 26-year-old has teamed up with the charity Let's Talk About Loss, with meet-up group sessions soon to be held in Portsmouth.
'You are not alone'
On the second anniversary of his father's death, Robbie said getting men to discuss their emotions, particularly grief, has been a challenge for decades.
"I'm trying to use my awful circumstance to say that it's OK and healthy to open up and talk about how you are feeling," he said.
"It's helpful to meet others that have experienced loss and to know that you are not alone. Helping each other by sharing tips, advice and your own personal journey is helpful and rewarding because it in turn helps others."
Let's Talk About Loss founder Beth French said Robbie's passion and determination to support others was "so admirable".
"Robbie's bravery and enthusiasm are exactly what other young grievers - especially men - need to see, as he is a fantastic example of why talking honestly and openly about grief is a helpful and cathartic process," she said.
Hundreds of volunteers joined emergency services in a search for the father-of-three along the shoreline in Brighton and Hove.
Connie, the Jones family's cockapoo, was found dead on Brighton beach on 18 January 2021. The 69-year-old's body was found at Tide Mills, near Newhaven, the following day.
At an inquest into his death, senior coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley concluded Mr Jones' death was an accident and gave a cause of death as drowning in sea water.
