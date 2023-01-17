Brighton toilet closures could spell end for Parkrun, organisers warn
A popular weekly Parkrun in Brighton may come to an end if planned toilet closures go ahead, organisers warn.
On Tuesday, councillors will discuss plans to shut up to half the city's public toilets, and vote on introducing charges.
Critics warn the plans will disproportionately affect women, disabled people and visitors.
Brighton & Hove City Council said it has to save money, and is not legally obliged to provide toilets.
The authority said it is facing a shortfall of £20.9m next year. Those pressures, along with the rising costs of staffing and energy, mean the council needs to find savings.
In a plan before councillors on Tuesday, it said that to stay within budget it will need to close 10 of the city's 36 public toilets, and consider opening some of the others in summer only.
To save a further £300,000, eight more toilets could shut, meaning half the council's facilities would close.
Councillors will also vote on whether to charge a 50p fee to use recently-refurbished toilets, rising to 75p for seafront locations.
Under the plans, Preston Park would lose one of its two toilets, and the other could close during the winter.
Preston Park Parkrun organiser Adam Penwarden said leaving the park without any facilities in winter would have a "very serious impact" on his event, possibly forcing it to end.
He said: "We've been here for ten years. It's a hugely-successful community event. From my perspective, it'd be a real tragedy if we can't carry on."
Mr Penwarden has started a petition against the plans which has already garnered thousands of signatures.
Cafe owner Andy Rollings has run the Chalet Cafe in Preston Park for the last 38 years.
He said his customers and staff could be left without anywhere to go but the bushes.
"This has to be the most used park in Brighton for sporting events. It won't work. The whole thing seems totally wrong," he said.
Green Party Councillor Steve Davis, co-chair of the council's Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee, said the council had "worked very hard to keep most of the city's public toilets open over a time of austerity," but now faced "unprecedented financial challenges".
He said the council had "no choice" but to consider closures, warning that "protecting budgets in any area will only mean more severe cuts in other areas".
A final decision on closures will be taken in February.