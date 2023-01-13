St Leonards: Boy, 17, charged with woman's murder
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a woman in St Leonards.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared before Brighton magistrates and is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, Sussex Police said.
It follows the discovery of the body of a woman in her 50s at a property in Hollington Old Lane on Wednesday evening.
The woman who died has not yet been named.
The boy and the woman were known to each other, and officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.
