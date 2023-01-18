Brighton and Hove: Student house numbers fall sharply
- Published
Student house numbers have dropped by over 600 in the past three years, according to figures from Brighton & Hove City Council.
A report estimates there will be 4,766 homes solely-occupied by students in 2023-24, compared to 5,400 in 2020-21.
The fall is being attributed to a rise in halls of residences being built in the city.
The figures emerged as officials reported how many households were expected to pay council tax next year.
Student housing is exempt from council tax, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
"The universities have a significant increase in units on campus either completed or in progress, as well as a number of private sector student halls of residence," said the report to the council's policy and resources committee.
It estimates that developments will continue to reduce the number of other properties solely-occupied by students in Brighton and Hove.
More student housing is expected for the 2024-25 financial year.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.