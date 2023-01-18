Haywards Heath: Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict property
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a derelict property near Haywards Heath in West Sussex.
Five appliances were sent to the scene at Bolnore Farm Lane, after a member of the public raised the alarm at 04:44 GMT.
Crews have been sent from Haywards Heath, Crawley and Hurstpierpoint.
People living nearby are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut because of the large amount of smoke from the fire.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.