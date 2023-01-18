Hastings: Firefighters tackle blaze at former nightclub

Ten fire engines were called to the fire in George Street, Hastings

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a former nightclub in Hastings Old Town.

The fire at the site of the former Saturdays nightclub is being tackled by ten fire crews, who arrived shortly after 19:15 GMT.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue have urged the public to avoid the area while firefighters extinguish the blaze. Sussex Police also attended.

George Street, which is half a mile from Hastings town centre, has also been closed, the fire service said.

