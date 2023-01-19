Hove: Swimming pools to stay closed until Easter over boiler issues
The swimming pools at a Hove leisure centre will remain closed until Easter, according to council officials.
It follows a breakdown of the 40-year-old boilers and associated control panel at the King Alfred Leisure Centre.
Freedom Leisure, which manages the centre, said it will be contacting customers with options to suspend memberships and move swimming lessons.
The gym, sports halls, studios and ballroom currently remain open.
📣 King Alfred Leisure Centre pools will, unfortunately, be closed until Easter due to a boiler breakdown.— Brighton & Hove City Council (@BrightonHoveCC) January 18, 2023
The pools were forced to close earlier this month after boiler problems left the building without any heating or hot water.
A Brighton and Hove City Council spokesperson said: "Due to its age, the King Alfred building is becoming increasing difficult to operate and maintain."
Investigations by specialist contactors have now found significant problems which means major work must be carried out.
Darryl Keech, Freedom Leisure's area manager, said: "We would like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to repair the boiler system and its controls."