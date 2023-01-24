Emsworth: Man admits killing Stephen Harrington
- Published
A man has admitted killing a "much-loved family man" who died after receiving a severe blow to the head.
Stephen Harrington, 47, died in hospital on 25 July, 2022 - two days after he was found with a serious head injury in Emsworth, West Sussex.
Thomas Goldring, 21, Joseph Butler, 23, and Tarin Linfield, 21, were subsequently charged with murder.
At Lewes Crown Court on Monday, Linfield pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a charge of manslaughter.
His plea was accepted by the court.
Linfield, of Common Road, Hambrook, also pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to steal.
Mr Goldring, of no fixed address, died in December 2022 and as result, any statements provided by him could no longer be used as evidence in court, Sussex Police said.
Butler, 23, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, which was accepted by the prosecution. He pleaded not guilty to murder, which was allowed to lie on file.
It was the prosecution's case that the three men visited Marlpit Lane in Emsworth that night to steal from Mr Harrington.
Police said Mr Harrington died after a "severe" blow to the head, believed to be caused by a piece of wood.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Hicks, of Sussex Police, said: "This is a tragic case that has resulted in the sudden and heartbreaking death of a completely innocent and much-loved family man.
"Our thoughts continue to be with Stephen's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time, and I hope this conviction of manslaughter will bring them some sense of closure."
Mr Harrington's family have previously said they were left "devastated and heartbroken" by his death.
Linfield and Butler have been remanded in custody for sentencing on 3 March.